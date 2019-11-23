|
|
Daniel Michael Power, 63, of New Britain, CT lost his courageous battle with cancer Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at UCONN Health Center. Dan was born on November 4, 1956 and was raised in Bristol, CT and was the son of the late Russell and Eleanor (Day) Power. He worked for several years and retired from the Farmington Post Office. Besides Dan's love for his Irish heritage, his family and many friends, he was one of the most loyal fans of the NY Yankees and Miami Dolphin's. Dan's hobbies were reading and crossword puzzles. Only second to his love for his wife Dora was his deep passion for music, especially The Grateful Dead. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Dan appreciated what a unique person he was and will be truly missed.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife Dora (Gionfriddo) Power, his sister Eileen (Power) Woods, his goddaughter Jennifer (Holden) DeSanti, his godmother Margaret Haynes, his sister-in-law Carol (Tanasi) Gionfriddo and his nephews Steven and Brian Gionfriddo and their families. He also leaves his lifetime friends Brenda Holden and Tom Stoppani. Dan was predeceased by his brother-in-law Sal Gionfriddo.
A Celebration of Dan's life will be private and at the convenience of the family. As per Dan's wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will be private. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Power family or to share a memory of Dan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 23, 2019