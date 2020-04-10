Home

Daniel P. Dezi

Daniel P. Dezi Obituary
Daniel P Dezi II passed away peacefully in his home in New Britain surrounded by family on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at the age of 62.
Daniel was predeceased by his Mother Joan (Spano) Dezi and Father Daniel Dezi.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife Jessica Dezi and beloved son, Daniel Dezi. Grandchildren Nya, Jacob and Hannah will fondly remember their funny and lively Poppy. He is also survived by sister Joanne and brother in law Wayne, stepsons Edwin and Joshua along with Aunt and Uncle and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be postponed until further notice. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
