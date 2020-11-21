Darius George Gottner, 56, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 16, 2020. The son of Andrzej and Krystyna (Gluchowska) Gottner, Darius moved to the United States in 1989 where he met and married his devoted wife, Beata in 1991. An avid outdoorsman, Darius loved to hunt and camp-or find any reason to be outside in the woods. His passion for the outdoors was shown through his multiple travels around the world in which he encouraged his family and friends to do the same. Throughout his lifetime Darius touched the lives of many people through his numerous occupations, which all had one thing in common, helping people. He worked at The Kuhn Center of Meriden as a job coach, assisting countless people find meaningful vocations, at Continuum of Care in New Haven, and several group homes. He will be remembered most greatly by going out of his way to make people laugh, dance, and have an overall good time. At every party everyone knew who "Gottner" was. Darius was a devoted dad to his twin boys Adam and Kevin which is shown through his multiple commitments to them, such as being their youth soccer coach. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father.
In addition to his devoted wife Beata (Karwowska) Gottner, Darius is survived by and will be dearly missed by: his mother, Krystyna (Gluchowska) Gottner, of Poland; his two sons, Adam, currently of Ariz., and Kevin, of New Britain; his sister Jowita Gottner, of Poland; his mother- in-law Zdzislawa Karwowska, of New Britain; his godchildren Jessica Karwowska of New Britain and Natalia Gluchowska of Poland; his extended family, Kazimierz Karwowski and family, Patrick Karwowski and family, Adam Karwowski and family, Eva Puzio and family, and Martyna Karwowska; as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends both in Conn. and in Poland. He is predeceased by his father, Andrzej Gottner, his grandparents, and aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St, New Britain. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.