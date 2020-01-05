|
Darline Bysiewicz, 66, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Glastonbury Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep, went to Heaven and is watching over all of us now. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. Bysiewicz. Born in Hartford, Darline was the daughter of the late Charles R. Dingwell Sr. and Renee (Menard) Dingwell. She worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant for many years in various local convalescent homes and spent many of those years caring for patients with Alzheimer's disease. Darline's love for nature extended to all animals, with a special concern about providing for the birds and squirrels. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two brothers, Charles R. Dingwell Jr. and his wife Brenda of New Britain, David Dingwell of Manchester; her sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Glen Cook also of Manchester; her mother-in-law, Jean Bysiewicz of Middletown; two sisters-in-law, Christine Bysiewicz of Middletown and Catherine Cluen Bysiewicz and her husband Gary Cluen of Meriden; her brother-in-law, Peter Bysiewicz of Middletown; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 5:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020