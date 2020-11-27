David Alan White Jr., aged 55, died unexpectedly in Pomfret Center, on Nov. 22.

He grew up in Plainville, and was active in youth sports, participating in his high school's wrestling and football teams, the latter as a team captain. Following high school, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He dedicated his life to serving God at the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses in NYC from 1986-1993 and subsequently the Dominican Republic. It was there that he became fluent in Spanish and met the love of his life, Soccoro(Duran). Together, they enjoyed the privilege of preaching about God's Kingdom, serving at the JW Branch office, and building places of worship.

David is survived by his loving wife, Soccoro, parents David and Mary Jean White, siblings Mary Beth (White) and Steve Feaster and Gene and Jessica White. He was a loving uncle to nieces and nephews Madison, Travis, Zachary, Gwen and Heath and cousin to Tom, Cindy, and Sonny. Additionally, David was blessed with family-like friends that spanned the globe in Jehovah's service.

A memorial talk will be given via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend can contact Steve at 203-518-8810.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store