David Anthony Andrukiewicz, 64, of Summerfield, Florida, husband to Murray S. Brown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 25, 2020. David was born on February 3, 1956 to the late Henry and Veronica Andrukiewicz in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Berlin, CT. He was a graduate of Berlin High School, University of Hartford (Art History) and went on to get a Master of Public Administration Degree. He later moved to Winter Park, Florida where he was proud to work at ASCNET as the Director of Education, from where he later retired. He loved everything about New York City, most specifically, it's architecture, skyline, fine arts, and the metropolitan vibe it had to offer. He also loved gardening, reading, painting, mid-century modern architecture, his family, friends and his beloved husband, Murray, and Bichon puppy, Bert. His contagious smile, kind heart and vibrant spirit will be missed.
Besides his husband Murray, he leaves behind his siblings Marc Andrukiewicz and his wife, Karen of Durham, CT, and Karen Andrukiewicz Wolf and her husband, Keith of Windsor, CT. He was a loving uncle and godfather to Kyle, Kelly, and Jennifer along with their spouses and grandniece.
There will be a private family celebration of David's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in David's memory.