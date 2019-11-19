|
|
David Daniel Solomon, 41, New Britain, was received into the arms of his Lord on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
David is survived by his father, mother, three siblings, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister.
David was a culinary arts graduate of Johnson & Wales University whose artistic talent encompassed more than global cuisine. He attended Fellowship of Life Church in Cheshire and was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend with a gentle smile that reflected the warmth in his soul.
A private memorial will be held at a date of the family's choosing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Teen Challenge Connecticut, or another charity in David's name.
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019