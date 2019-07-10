Home

David E. Robertson, 78, of New Britain, Conn., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. David was born in Latta, S.C., and was the son of the late John L. and Marie (Walker) Robertson. He enjoyed singing, playing piano, and helping others. David was a seasoned member of Bethel Apostolic Church.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Mary F. Robertson of New Britain, Conn., his five children, Janice Tompkins and Franda A. Robertson, both of East Hartford, Conn., Stella R. Dow of Meriden, Conn., David L. Robertson of New Britain, Conn., Lantye E. Robertson and his wife, Veronica of Atlanta, Ga.; his siblings, Archie Robertson and his wife, Sarah of Latta, S.C., Geneva Moore and her husband, Tomas of Plainville, Conn., Marie Davis and her husband, James of Charlotte, N.C.; and eight grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. David was predeceased by his brothers, John L. Robertson, Julius Robertson, and Lewis A. Douglas; his sisters, Elizabeth McCoy and Eloise McCrimmon; his sisters-in-law, Anna Robertson and Ada Mae McCullin, and brother-in-law, James McCoy.
Homegoing Celebration for David will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Bethesda Apostolic Church, 249 Stanley St., New Britain, Conn. Cremation will follow the funeral. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Bethesda Apostolic Church Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn. To extend condolences to the Robertson family or to share a memory of David, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL
