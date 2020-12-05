David J. Wrobel, 52, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia in New York where he was courageously awaiting a lung transplant due to his long battle with Pulmonary Hypertension. He was born in New Britain on Sep. 18, 1968 to Joseph and Mary (Czajka) Wrobel.
Dave graduated from E C Goodwin Technical High School in New Britain and was united in marriage to Lorraine Davis on May 4, 1996. Prior to his illness he worked for many years at Tilcon as a driver of mixer and quarry trucks. Dave was an avid National Dragster photographer and fan; he and his camera never missed a race in his coverage area. One of Dave's greatest loves was his '68 Mustang Convertible that he restored but his real true love was that of his family and spending time with his kids.
Dave will be sorely missed by Lorraine Wrobel, his loving wife of 24 years and their children Ethan and Emma of Hebron; his mother Mary Wrobel of New Britain; his brothers Alan Wrobel and wife Karen of Seminole, Fla. and Walter Wrobel of New Britain; his sister Marilyn Labieniec and husband John of Berlin; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Sarah, Matthew and Jeremy Labieniec, Amanda Mistretta, and Alan and Nicole Wrobel. He was predeceased by his father Joseph Wrobel.
Walk through calling hours with social distancing and masks will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 10 to 12 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home LLC 144 So. Main St. Colchester. Funeral services will be private for the family. Visit www.belmontfh.com
for condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's name may be made to the Conn. Humane Society.