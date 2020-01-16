Home

Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church

David L. Bielski


1943 - 2020
David L. Bielski Obituary
SANFORD, NC - David L. Bielski, age 76, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Liberty Commons surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in New Britain, Conn., on April 23, 1943, to the late Louis Bielski, Jr. and Josephine Martha Yuskis. David proudly served in the Navy on the USS Lake Champlain. He was retired from Patterson Dental. David loved his family and was proud of every accomplishment they achieved.
He is survived by his son David L. Bielski, Jr. and husband Matthew Kenney of Connecticut; daughters Sandra Perkins and husband Mark of North Carolina and Susan Bielski of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Chelsea Banks, Christopher Perkins, Caroline Smith, Jessica and Anneliese Baillargeon, and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Deacon Mark Westrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to both the wonderful hospice nurses and staff at Liberty Healthcare and to their Dad's friends and neighbors who treated him like family.
In honor of David, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation, Fisherhouse.org.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
