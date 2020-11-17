1/1
David P. Kisluk
1951 - 2020
David P. Kisluk, 69, of Newington passed away at Middlesex Hospital Sunday, Nov, 15, 2020. David was born on Jan. 31, 1951 in New Britain to the late Jane (Stregowski) and Stanley Kisluk. He grew up in New Britain and attended Pulaski High School Class of 1970. David worked as a plumber for the State of Conn. and remained a member of the Conn. Plumbers and Pipefitters throughout his career. He considered himself a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Boston Red Sox. Dave was a very loving, generous, and giving person. He was loved by many and will be forever missed.
David is survived by his siblings Patricia (Howard) Taylor, Maureen Hiley, and George (Nina Kisluk); his in-laws Ellen and Rudy D'Angelo, John and Sheila Fenton, and Tom Fenton; all his nieces and nephews Heather, Candace, Justin, Dan, Joey, Kevin, Brian, and Jeffery; and his many cousins. David was predeceased by his parents, his brother Joe, and his beloved wife and daughter, Ann Rita (Fenton) and Jill Kisluk.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff in CCU at Middlesex Hospital.
Funeral services for David will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St. New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Kisluk family or to share a memory of David, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL HOME.COM.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
