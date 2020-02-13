Home

Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
View Map

David W. Gormley


1963 - 2020
David W. Gormley Obituary
David W. Gormley passed away on February 6th, 2020 at his home in New Britain, CT. He was born on October 26th, 1963. He is survived by a brother, Kevin Gormley and his wife, Marie of Burlington. His sister Peggy and her husband David McCarthy of Racine, WI. His sister Maureen Blackler and her husband Kevin of Bristol, CT, as well as two brothers in laws, Mike Soroka of Berlin, CT and Jeff Nyquist of New Britain, CT. David is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his mother Eileen (Ryan) Gormley, his father Paul Gormley, and his two sisters, Mary Ann Soroka and Kathleen Nyquist. David was a gentle soul with a kind heart. He volunteered at Autumn Lak Nursing Home, helping out the residents. He loved playing his guitar, reading and hiking in the mountains. He also loved animals, especially his long-time companion and Feline friend,

"Mr. Whiskers".

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the MS Society or the CT Humane Society.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Luddy-Peterson Funeral 205 South Main St., New Britain, CT 06051 Burial will follow, at St. Mary's Cemetery
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
