Deborah Anne Misiorski, 52, of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019, due to complications associated with Myotonic Dystrophy.
She was born in New Britain, on March 25, 1967. Deb grew up in Avon and was a graduate of Avon High School. Deb most loved spending time with family and friends and showering those close to her with thoughtful gifts. As a child she was especially fond of horses, dancing and being a Brownie. Deb worked in childcare and cherished every moment of that time, always calling the children in her care "my kids." Her love of her dad, brother, beloved niece Lane, and partner, Jeff, was unparalleled. She was the center of her family and was the uniting force that brought everyone together.
She was predeceased by her mother, Donna Sacco; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Jesse Misiorski; maternal grandparents, William and Mary Sacco and many cherished pets.
Deb is survived by her father, Richard Misiorski; brother David Misorski and his wife, Dana; sister, Taylor Misiorski and niece, Lane Misorski.
Deb's family wishes to extend their thanks to the Critical Care Team at The Hospital of Central Connection as well as the nurses and doctors of C5 and the Hospice Team. Their guidance and support during this difficult time will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends of Deb from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Luddy and Peterson's Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., in New Britain. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 195 S Main St., in New Britain. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019