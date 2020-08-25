1/1
Dennis Allen Person
1951 - 2020
Dennis Allen Person, 69, of New Britain and Farmington, CT passed away at his New Britain home on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on July 8, 1951 and was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Beatrice Person of Farmington.
Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School and coach of their track and football teams for many years. His passion for coaching and motivating youth led many of his athletes to win State, Northwest Conference and National awards. Dennis also taught Special Education and was a coach for Newington High School. He served as announcer for Farmington High School's football team, Newington High School and CIAC State track meets and was a coach for Special Olympics Unified Sports. Dennis also served as a USATF official. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 1975 and received a B.S. in Education. Dedicated to service, he served as Deacon for First Church of Christ Congregational Church in Farmington and was a long-time member and third-generation firefighter for the Farmington Fire Department. He was also a former Chairperson of the Farmington Republican Town Committee. Dennis enjoyed camping and served in several capacities for area summer day camps for over forty years. Known for his love of family, friends and sports, his spirit of kindness and volunteerism will be missed by all.
Dennis leaves his beloved son, Erik Person and his wife Melissa of Simsbury and three grandchildren: Jacob, Isabelle and Emilia Person. He is survived by two cousins, Ruth Norby and her husband Patrik Norby of Chester and Carla Josephson and boyfriend Charlie Bateman and Carla's daughter Alden, of East Hampton, NY. Dennis also leaves his longtime friend Karen Lewis and many students, friends and extended family.
A Graveside Funeral service with full Fire Department Honors will be held Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in Riverside Cemetery, 160 Garden Street, Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Unified Sports program that supports the collaboration of athletes of all abilities; https://www.soct.org/ways-give/individual-giving/
Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences or to share a memory with the family please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 23, 2020
Mr.Person was a Great man and wonderful and kind person all of his silly jokes were so corny but sometimes u had to laugh I remember one time he told he swapped his parents sugar for the salt when he was in high school
Brett Hammond
Student
August 23, 2020
My wife, Donna, and I extend our deepest sympathies to Dennis' family. I first got to know Dennis many years ago, during my time as a Farmington Police officer, and he so proudly served the FPD. For so many years now, Dennis has always been one who cared deeply about his community, his students, his friends, and most especially his family. He defined what it meant to be a gentleman, with an awesome sense of humor! It was my honor to know him. May he rest in peace.
Chick Pritchard
Friend
August 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Dennis was my son Nick Wells aide when he was in Newington High school. He was funny, kind, loving and very patience with Nick. Nick loved him very much. Dennis made me as a parent feel like he was taking care of his own child. I will always be grateful for all that Dennis did for my son. The world has lost a wonderful man but heaven has gained a very special Angel.
Michele Wells
Friend
August 23, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dennis at Newington High School for many years and he was loved by staff and students and he will be missed.
Susan Buckland
Coworker
August 22, 2020
I just want to say thank you to Dennis for introducing me to the world of party politics, campaigning and all the good it could be when I was a teenager. Dennis selected me for an internship program in D.C. when I was 18 and made me a member of the RTC shortly after. Thank you for the memories.
Kevin
Acquaintance
