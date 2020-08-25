My wife, Donna, and I extend our deepest sympathies to Dennis' family. I first got to know Dennis many years ago, during my time as a Farmington Police officer, and he so proudly served the FPD. For so many years now, Dennis has always been one who cared deeply about his community, his students, his friends, and most especially his family. He defined what it meant to be a gentleman, with an awesome sense of humor! It was my honor to know him. May he rest in peace.

Chick Pritchard

Friend