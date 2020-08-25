Dennis Allen Person, 69, of New Britain and Farmington, CT passed away at his New Britain home on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT on July 8, 1951 and was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Beatrice Person of Farmington.
Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School and coach of their track and football teams for many years. His passion for coaching and motivating youth led many of his athletes to win State, Northwest Conference and National awards. Dennis also taught Special Education and was a coach for Newington High School. He served as announcer for Farmington High School's football team, Newington High School and CIAC State track meets and was a coach for Special Olympics Unified Sports. Dennis also served as a USATF official. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University in 1975 and received a B.S. in Education. Dedicated to service, he served as Deacon for First Church of Christ Congregational Church in Farmington and was a long-time member and third-generation firefighter for the Farmington Fire Department. He was also a former Chairperson of the Farmington Republican Town Committee. Dennis enjoyed camping and served in several capacities for area summer day camps for over forty years. Known for his love of family, friends and sports, his spirit of kindness and volunteerism will be missed by all.
Dennis leaves his beloved son, Erik Person and his wife Melissa of Simsbury and three grandchildren: Jacob, Isabelle and Emilia Person. He is survived by two cousins, Ruth Norby and her husband Patrik Norby of Chester and Carla Josephson and boyfriend Charlie Bateman and Carla's daughter Alden, of East Hampton, NY. Dennis also leaves his longtime friend Karen Lewis and many students, friends and extended family.
A Graveside Funeral service with full Fire Department Honors will be held Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am in Riverside Cemetery, 160 Garden Street, Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Unified Sports program that supports the collaboration of athletes of all abilities; https://www.soct.org/ways-give/individual-giving/
Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences or to share a memory with the family please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.