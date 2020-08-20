Dennis E. Havelevitch, 73, of New Britain, beloved husband of 50 years to Joanne (Carannante) Havelevitch, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Amberwoods of Farmington. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Dennis is a US Marine Corps. Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. A graduate of Pulaski High School, he was employed by the City of New Britain Water Department for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Dennis was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in New Britain; BPOE 957 New Britain Elks and was Elk of the year on 2006; was a life member of the Walter J. Smith Post 511 - VFW; was a life member of the Berlin American Post; and was a member of the Marine Corps League-Hardware City Detachment in New Britain.
Besides his wife Joanne, he is survived by his cousins, Gail Kobus of Florida and David Haleks of South Carolina.
Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 99 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.