Dennis L. Poglitsch, 74, of New Britain, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Louis and Alfreda (Parent) Poglitsch, he was a lifelong resident. A graduate of the Porter and Chester Institute, he was a draftsman for Precision Graphics in Berlin for many years. A longtime parishioner of St. Jerome Church, he served on the finance committee and was an usher.

Mr. Poglitsch is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Garczewski) Poglitsch, a daughter, Beth and her husband, Rino Nori of Fairfield, a son, Jeffrey Poglitsch of Vernon; three grandsons, Aidan, Ben, and Charlie; a sister, Elaine, and her husband, Leon Jendrzejczyk, his brother, James, and his wife, Marcie Poglitsch; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Jerome Church), 1010 Slater Road, New Britain. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a , the Salvation Army, 78 Franklin Square, New Britain, or to Food Share, 45 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 2 to July 5, 2019