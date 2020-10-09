1/1
Dolores (Cianci) Carenza
Dolores (Cianci) Carenza, 89, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at McLean Assisted Living in Simsbury. Dolores was born in New Britain and was the daughter of Angelo and Antoinette (Marotta) Cianci. For 64 years she was a devoted wife to Felix Carenza, who predeceased her.
Dolores was a homemaker taking care of her beloved husband and raising her children. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, crocheting and really loved being with family and friends. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile, laughter, warmth and ability to make everyone she met feel loved.
Dolores is survived by her children, Robert Carenza of New Britain, CT, daughter Janet Reed and her husband Steven of Simsbury, CT, son Bruce Carenza and his wife Estelle of Cape Coral, FL, grandchildren Joseph Reed of Simsbury, CT, Ben Reed and his wife, Kayla of Goff, KS and step-grandchildren Daniel Rich of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Brian Rich of Bridgeport, CT. Dolores is also survived by her sister, Connie Pompa in Melbourne, FL, along with many nieces and nephews.
The Carenza family would like to thank the Hospice Care Team, nurses, aides, volunteers and friends she met while at McLean Assisted Living in Simsbury. A memorial service will be held in 2021, once it is safe to do so. There are no calling hours. To share a remembrance of Dolores or to extend condolences to the Carenza Family, visit www.SHAKERFUNERALHOME.com.
The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements.

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
