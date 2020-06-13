Dolores (Dee) Cervone rested her mind and body on Thursday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, Sister-in-Law, Godmother and Friend, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Pinto) Paladino, Sr.
She is survived by her husband Andrew, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage on February 12, 2020; and her daughters, Sherrie Stanco and Lisa Foligno. Known to her four grandchildren as Mimi, she was devoted grandmother to Jessica and Nicholas Foligno and Jonathan and Steven Stanco.
She was born on January 5, 1933 in New Britain and lived there most of her life. She was a co-founder of the girls club "Tri-Hi-Y"; a certified catechist who taught CCD for over 10 years at St. Joseph parish in New Britain; a medical secretary and a floral designer. She was a devout Catholic, with a special devotion to Mary.
Dee experienced numerous medical challenges over the last 10 years, but faced each one with grace, bravery, and dignity.
She left this quote for her family to find with her burial instructions, "To my family: This I will remember when the rest of life is through, the finest thing I've ever done is simply loving you" (by Robert Sexton) To those of us who loved our Dee, and who were lucky to be loved by her, know that she believed this with her whole heart.
Dee may be remembered with contributions to a local Lion's Club or an organization providing services for the blind.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated within the churches Covid 19 guidelines on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol. Burial will be held privately. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Cervone family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
In remembrance of Dee, live as she did, by one of her favorite sayings; "Life is a gift to you, the way you live your life is your gift to those who come after."
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.