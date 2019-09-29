|
|
Dolores "Cecilia" (Bramante) Paladino, 83, of New Britain, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus and her late husband, Salvatore Paladino, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in New Haven to Sicilian immigrants, the late Joseph and Concetta Bramante, on March 9, 1936, she was the youngest of three girls. Ceil was doted on by older sisters Palma (Bramante) Alos and Catherine "Kitty" (Bramante) Valenti. She was raised in New Haven until she met the love of her life, "Sal," and settled in New Britain. As a dedicated homemaker, she devoted her life to her five children and the love of cooking. Famous for her meatballs, "Ceil" enjoyed sharing her culinary delights. Everyone looked forward to Gramma making her delicious sauces for the family to enjoy with pasta. She was also an avid Tom Brady fan, and looked forward to seeing him play with her beloved Patriots every Sunday. The UConn girls' basketball team was also a favorite. When she wasn't watching sports, she enjoyed the sounds of Stevie Ray Vaughn playing in her kitchen. Flowers on the deck and in her home were a common sight for visitors. Ceil was often found on her deck, enjoying the sights and sounds of nature around her. She looked forward to family gatherings, especially joyous Christmas Eve celebrations. Summers included picnics and fun parties at her son Joe's lake house.
Ceil is survived by her loving children; Joyce Grem and her husband Bill of Kensington, Joseph Paladino and his wife Brittany of New Britain, Richard Paladino of Florida (formerly of Torrington), Steven Paladino and his wife Gladys of New Britain, and Lisa Mariano and her husband Enzo of Berlin. She will be lovingly remembered also by her nephew, Mike Alos and his wife Jan of Plainville. Also surviving are her beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas Lanza and his wife Sara of Plainville, , Ashley Schriener and her husband Scott, of Simsbury, Carli Hudson of New Britain, Lorenzo Mariano of Berlin, Chelsea Gennuso and her husband Steven, of Wethersfield, Paul Mariano of Berlin, Jennifer Vallejo and Angela Harris, all of which she was most proud. She also leaves loving great-grandchildren, Anthony and Domenic Lanza of Plainville, and Hudson Schriener of Simsbury, all who will miss her dearly. Ceil was predeceased by her sisters, Palma Alos and Catherine "Kitty" (Bramante) Valenti, as well as her parents. Warm gratitude is extended to those who helped with Ceil's care during her illness: Gladys Paladino, Steven Paladino, Isabella, and the doctors and nurses who rendered great care.
Funeral rites for Ceil will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, with the procession departing at 10 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave, New Britain, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph Church), 195 S. Main St., New Britain. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. Directions to funeral home - I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Road) right off exit - one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Paladino family or to share a memory of Ceil, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019