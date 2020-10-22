1/1
Dolores (Bertrand) Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores (Bertrand) Parker, 95, of New Britain, beloved widow of Godfrey Parker, her husband of 69 years, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. A lifelong New Britain resident, daughter of the late Mary (Grogan) and Albert Bertrand, she attended local schools and worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company in New Britain as an operator. Later, she was a crossing guard at Lincoln School for 27 years, retiring in 1987. She was a charter member of St. Maurice Church.
Surviving are her son, Keith Parker and his wife Susan of Lebanon; two daughters, Dawn Gallo and her husband Dennis of New Hartford, and Claudia Parker and her husband Raymond Heath of Barkhamsted; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Dolores was predeceased by a son, Brian Parker, a daughter Leslie Parker and a brother Richard Bertrand. Dolores wishes to thank all the St. Maurice ladies for helping get her to doctor appointments and picking up groceries.
Graveside funeral services are Friday (TOMORROW) 11a.m. in the Good Shepherd Section of St. Mary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Maurice of Catherine Drexel Parish 100 Wightman Rd. New Britain, CT 06052. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.W. Carlson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved