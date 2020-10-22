Dolores (Bertrand) Parker, 95, of New Britain, beloved widow of Godfrey Parker, her husband of 69 years, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. A lifelong New Britain resident, daughter of the late Mary (Grogan) and Albert Bertrand, she attended local schools and worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company in New Britain as an operator. Later, she was a crossing guard at Lincoln School for 27 years, retiring in 1987. She was a charter member of St. Maurice Church.
Surviving are her son, Keith Parker and his wife Susan of Lebanon; two daughters, Dawn Gallo and her husband Dennis of New Hartford, and Claudia Parker and her husband Raymond Heath of Barkhamsted; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Dolores was predeceased by a son, Brian Parker, a daughter Leslie Parker and a brother Richard Bertrand. Dolores wishes to thank all the St. Maurice ladies for helping get her to doctor appointments and picking up groceries.
Graveside funeral services are Friday (TOMORROW) 11a.m. in the Good Shepherd Section of St. Mary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Maurice of Catherine Drexel Parish 100 Wightman Rd. New Britain, CT 06052. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.