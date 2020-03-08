|
Dominic R. Tambutto, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Florence (Kopka) Tambutto. He was born in New Britain on November 7th, 1926, to the late Augustino and Mary (Negro) Tambutto. Dominic served our country in the United States Navy during World War 2. After leaving the Navy, Dominic enjoyed a long career as a clerk in the United States Post Office at the New Britain Branch. Upon his retirement, Dominic enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially supporting his two granddaughters in their sporting and scholastic careers. He was known to many as "Grandpa T" and could often be found on the sidelines cheering on the entire team and providing post game snacks. Dominic also enjoyed watching college football and UConn women's basketball games. He himself was an avid runner who completed the New York City marathon at age 50. Later in life, Dominic enjoyed swimming laps at the Hospital for Special Care pool. Dominic lived his life to the fullest and was able to live independently until his passing. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Hurst and her husband Tom of Spain, and Donna Rozanski and her husband Mike of Plainville. Dominic also leaves two granddaughters, Kristen Rouch and her husband Kyle of Texas, and Loren Rozanski of East Hartford. He is survived by his brother, Joe Tambutto and wife Lorraine, and was predeceased by his sister, Rita Tambone and her husband Carmen. Dominic is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation hours will be Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, at New Britain Memorial--Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., from 8:30AM, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00AM at St. Ann's Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For directions or online tributes, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020