Donald Eric Liljedahl, 83, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. He was the husband of the late Marie (Drouin) Liljedahl.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Don's life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services with military honors will follow at West Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 31, 2019