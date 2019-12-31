Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100

Donald Eric Liljedahl

Add a Memory
Donald Eric Liljedahl Obituary
Donald Eric Liljedahl, 83, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. He was the husband of the late Marie (Drouin) Liljedahl.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Don's life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services with military honors will follow at West Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plainville Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -