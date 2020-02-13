|
Donald J. Morneault, 68, of New Britain, passed away peacefully, Monday (February 10, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Donald is a graduate of New Britain High School, worked for Stop and Shop Supermarket for over twenty five years, and retired as a hotel manager for Days Inn. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain.
Don leaves behind his children, David Morneault and his wife Michelle of New Britain, Amy Lynn Taylor and her husband Jeff of New Britain, a special person he raised like his own son, David Gagnon of Berlin, and three grandchildren that were the apple of his eye, Casey Lynn Taylor, Gregory Taylor and Riley Taylor. Don is also survived by his mother, Anita (Blanchette) Burkhart, of Southington, CT; two brothers, Jeffrey Morneault of Plainville, CT and Christopher Morneault and his wife, Michelle of Sutton, MA; three sisters, Sharon Lavertue of Bristol, CT, Kathleen Kowalsky of Dothan, AL, and Sheila Bouchard and her husband, Dan, of Terryville, CT; two brothers-in-law, Conrad Corriveau of Southington, CT and Thomas Socha of Lucama, NC, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Morneault, as well as his father, Elzear "Al" Morneault, step-father, James Burkhart, Sr. and his sister, Gloria Corriveau.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday (February 14, 2020) 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 13, 2020