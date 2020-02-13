Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
195 South Main Street
New Britain, CT
View Map

Donald J Morneault

Add a Memory
Donald J Morneault Obituary
Donald J. Morneault, 68, of New Britain, passed away peacefully, Monday (February 10, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Donald is a graduate of New Britain High School, worked for Stop and Shop Supermarket for over twenty five years, and retired as a hotel manager for Days Inn. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain.
Don leaves behind his children, David Morneault and his wife Michelle of New Britain, Amy Lynn Taylor and her husband Jeff of New Britain, a special person he raised like his own son, David Gagnon of Berlin, and three grandchildren that were the apple of his eye, Casey Lynn Taylor, Gregory Taylor and Riley Taylor. Don is also survived by his mother, Anita (Blanchette) Burkhart, of Southington, CT; two brothers, Jeffrey Morneault of Plainville, CT and Christopher Morneault and his wife, Michelle of Sutton, MA; three sisters, Sharon Lavertue of Bristol, CT, Kathleen Kowalsky of Dothan, AL, and Sheila Bouchard and her husband, Dan, of Terryville, CT; two brothers-in-law, Conrad Corriveau of Southington, CT and Thomas Socha of Lucama, NC, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Morneault, as well as his father, Elzear "Al" Morneault, step-father, James Burkhart, Sr. and his sister, Gloria Corriveau.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday (February 14, 2020) 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -