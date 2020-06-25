Donald R. Pelletier
Donald R. Pelletier, 81, of New Britain, CT died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home. Donald was born in Madawaska, ME and was the son of the late Joyime and Laura (Boutin) Pelletier. He was owner of Silver Lake Restaurant in Berlin, Ct for twenty-two years. Donald also worked as a diesel mechanic for Larosa Construction in Meriden for many years. He enjoyed watching wrestling, westerns and smoking his pipe.
Donald is survived by his four sisters; Doris of FL, Doreen of Rocky Hill, CT, Jane of New Britain, CT and Adeline of ME as well as several nieces and nephews and one special nephew Lonnie of ME. Donald was predeceased by his two brothers Doran Pelletier and Richard Pelletier.
The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Pelletier family or to share a memory of Donald, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
