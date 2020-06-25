Donna Mary (Pampuro) Strout, 74, of Newington, CT rose to heaven surrounded by those she loved the most, her grandchildren Samantha and Nikolas and her son, Ben "Buddy" Strout at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. Donna was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Swintek) Pampuro. She attended local schools and retired from New Britain General Hospital. In her younger years Donna was an avid bowler and spent time in multiple leagues. She also loved playing many card games with her family. In her later years, Donna focused her time and energy on her grandchildren.
In addition, Donna leaves behind a brother, Richard Pampuro and his wife Evelyn of Kensington, CT along with several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brother Peter Pampuro. She will be missed for her smile, her homemade bread and her dedication to family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maple Cemetery, 1165 Worthington Ridge Rd., Berlin, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Strout family or to share a memory of Donna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
In addition, Donna leaves behind a brother, Richard Pampuro and his wife Evelyn of Kensington, CT along with several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brother Peter Pampuro. She will be missed for her smile, her homemade bread and her dedication to family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maple Cemetery, 1165 Worthington Ridge Rd., Berlin, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Strout family or to share a memory of Donna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.