|
|
Doris Carmella (Leone) Chabot passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. Doris was the widow of Maurice Chabot who passed away in 1994. Doris was born in New Britain to the late Paul and Pauline (Gionfriddo) Leone. She attended local schools and graduated from New Britain Senior High School, class of 1941.
Doris retired from The New Britain Machine Company as the Assistant Traffic Manager of Shipping and Receiving in 1986 after 34 years. She was also a travel agent, working for Globe Travel and later Five Star Travel. She was an outside sales rep. and traveled to many countries in Europe, especially Italy and Sicily, where she met all of her relatives. She was an active member of St. Joseph Church and its Rosary Guild. She restarted the Rosary Guild Meetings in 1998. She ran two craft and tag sales every year, and used the money raised for the Rosary Guild Scholarship Fund. Doris received The Saint Joseph Medal of Appreciation from Arch Bishop Henry Mansel in 2013. She volunteered every Friday night at St. Joseph's, Bingo. She was a member of the Parish Council. She was also a member to many clubs or organizations, including, The Suburban Women's Club of New Britain, The New Britain General Hospital Auxiliary, The RSVP Volunteer Program, a Volunteer and New Britain General Hospital, Timberland 9 Holers Golf Club, the New Britain Machine Bowling League. She spent many summers at the family cottages at Giant's Neck Heights Beach, East Lyme, CT.
Doris leaves loving godchildren, James Fusaro and his wife Linda of Meriden, CT, Lori Aliano of Wethersfield, CT; a nephew Leo and his wife Cathy Chabot; nieces, Samantha, Jessica, Anna and nephew Damian all of Chicago. Many cousins, and many nieces and nephews in the Lockery Family. Besides her beloved husband, Maurice, she is predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Severino, George and Frank, and her sisters in law Paula and Rosa.
Friends and family may call at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain, from 9-10AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 195 S. Main St., New Britain at 10AM, burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Divine Parish, St. Joseph's Church. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 14, 2020