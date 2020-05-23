|
Dorothy Cwikla, 96, formerly of Kensington, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Gardner Heights Healthcare Center in Shelton. She was the widow of Joseph Cwikla who died in 1972.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Bogosian) Depoian. Dorothy was formerly employed at Fafnir Bearing Co. in New Britain. She was a Kensington resident most of her life and was a member of the First Church of Christ in New Britain.
Surviving are several cousins including Lillian Sivaslian of Torrington, Andrew Chaglasian of Long Island, NY, Julie Mattrass of Kensington, and Victoria Galazan of New Britain. She was predeceased by two brothers, Martin Depoian and Harold Depoian.
A private burial was held in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 23, 2020