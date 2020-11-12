Dorothy Bedard Daigle of Kensington passed away Nov. 8th , 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on Nov. 25, 1927 in Lewiston, Maine. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Valier J. Daigle.
Her legacy is extensive. She came from a large family and raised a large family. Survivors are her children Valerie (Robert) Fusaro, Robert (Grace) Daigle, Jacqueline (Michael) Fusaro, Charlene Daigle and Daniel (Moira) Daigle; her nine beautiful granddaughters that she loved dearly, Danielle Zhest, Nicole Wilcox, Katie Frikor, Madeline Luscombe-Daigle, Elisabeth Fusaro, Carrie Daigle, Kyra Daigle, Alicia Fusaro and Caroline Daigle; and her great-grandchildren Maya Zhest, Nora Zhest and James Wilcox. She is survived by her two dear sisters, Loretta Pelletier and Georgette Gjerpen along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents Berthe (Bariault) Bedard and Rosaire Bedard, and her siblings Laurence Bedard, Richard Bedard, Edward Bedard, Yvette Rhoden, Loraine Giroux and Muriel Michaud. She is predeceased by an infant son, Christopher and granddaughter Stephanie Fusaro. Dorothy lived a long and happy life. As a child her family moved around New England finally settling in New Britain when she was a teenager. She attended New Britain High School, class of 1947. Even as a petite French young woman she was on the Girls' Basketball Team of Fafnir Bearing of which she was very proud. Her family honored her by framing her very small basketball uniform to display which made her smile.
After raising her children, Dorothy ventured into the world of real estate which she loved for many years until, after a very successful career, she retired at the age of 80. She was involved with local charities and social clubs including the Lions Club - Berlin Fair, St. Paul's Church, Berlin Democrats, and St. Jean de Baptiste French Club Ladies Auxiliary. She spent many years enjoying duck pin bowling with her Wednesday night ladies bowling team. Dorothy loved to sing her beloved "cowboy" songs and her children and grandchildren remember that. She was a fan of many sports especially golf, football and the UConn Women's Basketball Team. She smiled and laughed and always enjoyed a good cocktail. Her family was the center of her life. Over the past 55 summers, Dot and Val hosted countless family gatherings at their much-loved cottage on Coventry Lake. They retired to Coventry, and after Val passed in 2016, she lived for spending time there with her family and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington, will be held privately due to an abundance of caution surrounding the coronavirus. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday, Nov. 14th at 10 a.m. and can be accessed by going to www.stpaulkensington.org/live.
