Dorothy M. Pelletier, 86, of Plainville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the wife of Joseph R. Pelletier, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada on May 11, 1933, she was one of three daughters to the late Aurele and Eliza (Michaud) Pelletier. Dorothy and Joseph settled in Plainville shortly after their marriage, where they raised their four children and became proud grandparents. Dorothy worked for General Electric and Hamilton Standard, among many other positions, until her retirement. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, hosting frequent gatherings. Always one to start a game of cards, she also enjoyed watching basketball, having been a longtime fan of the Boston Celtics. A woman of great faith and strength, she was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church.
In addition to husband, she leaves her children, Diane Gagnon and her husband, Leopold; Denise Avery and Mark Pelletier and his wife, Leigh (Stagis); her grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, Melissa, Brian, Norman and Kayla and two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Logan. She also leaves her sister, Liette Albert and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Norman, and sister, Yolande Pelletier.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062.
A memorial service in celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at later date, when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, extends their appreciation to the Pelletier family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 1, 2020