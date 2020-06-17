Dorothy P. DeMay, 86, of Southington, wife of Richard W. DeMay, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Hospital of Central, CT in New Britain.
Born in Plainville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Stella Pascoe. Dorothy was a resident of Plainville, New Britain, and Farmington before moving to Southington in 2004. She was formerly employed at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain before retiring. Dorothy and Richard enjoyed traveling, including trips to Europe and across the country many times.
Surviving are her husband, Richard W. DeMay and her step-son, Richard DeMay. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur Pascoe and Bob Pascoe.
A private graveside service will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Dorothy with the family in the online
guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Born in Plainville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Stella Pascoe. Dorothy was a resident of Plainville, New Britain, and Farmington before moving to Southington in 2004. She was formerly employed at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain before retiring. Dorothy and Richard enjoyed traveling, including trips to Europe and across the country many times.
Surviving are her husband, Richard W. DeMay and her step-son, Richard DeMay. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur Pascoe and Bob Pascoe.
A private graveside service will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Dorothy with the family in the online
guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.