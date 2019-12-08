|
Edmund Roth, 84, of New Britain, died Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at the Jerome Home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Edmund and Anna (Kainz) Roth, he lived most of his life in New Britain. He had been employed for many years at Fenn Manufacturing in Newington, was a member of St. Peter Church, St. Peter's Society and was a U.S Army veteran.
Ed is survived by his sister, Mary R. Burns of Lomita, CA; a niece, Linda Burns and her husband David Nelson; and a close family friend, Jim Amato. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at 12:00 noon in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter Church) 195 S. Main St. New Britain, CT 06051. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019