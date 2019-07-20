|
Edward A. Korza, 82, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., passed away on June 7, 2019. Ed leaves behind two daughters, Kathleen (Korza) Wozniak and Meghan (Korza) Peterson, and her husband, Erik, along with his grandchildren, Vanessa, Matthew, Kyle, and his great-grandson, Ethan. He also leaves behind his sister, Jane Piorkowski.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11?a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain, where Ed will be laid to eternal rest next to his beloved, departed wife, Barbara. There will be a celebration of Ed's life immediately following at J. Timothy's Taverne.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 20 to July 23, 2019