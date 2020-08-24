Dr. Edward H. Scheer, 100, of Kensington, CT passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. He was born in Kensington, the son of the late Charles T. Scheer and Kathryn (O'Donnell) Scheer. A graduate of Berlin High School, he went on to graduate from Tufts University and Tufts Medical School in Boston. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a lifelong resident of Kensington. Dr. Scheer was a beloved and respected pediatrician practicing in New Britain for over forty years, and caring for multiple generations of central Connecticut's children. He loved his family and friends and also enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking with his wife, the late Lucia (Tomasso) Scheer and watching UCONN basketball. A devoted husband, father and grandfather he leaves behind son, Edward Scheer Jr. and his wife Antonia Scheer of Brookline, MA, granddaughters Christina and Juliana Scheer, long time care giver Shirley Dube and many nieces and nephews in the Scheer and Tomasso families. The family also wishes to thank the staff at the Jerome Home for their fine care in his later years. There will be no calling hours due to the COVID-19 emergency. Interment services will be private. New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.