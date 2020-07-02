Edward J. Kisluk, 64, of Southington, CT passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020 after a long illness. Edward was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of Helen (Ramus) Kisluk and the late Edward Kisluk. He was born with a disability having had a stroke at birth which partially paralyzed the right side of his body. This handicap never stopped Ed from having an active lifestyle. He was involved in scouting and was a star baseball player for the Owls Little League team by performing amazing plays and hits on the field. Ed enjoyed fishing with his father and brothers and later casino trips with his mother. He got to spend five years in sunny Daytona Beach, FL with his mother before returning back to his fathers homestead in New Britain, CT. Ed grew up in Plainville and graduated from Plainville High School in 1973. He had a varied employment history with many years of service at Fafnir, New Britain school system and several plating companies. Ed loved following politics and could get into conversations with anyone, he liked watching western movies and reading about the Mob. Ed was not a violent person by nature but if he felt disrespected by a relative (mob influence) he would threaten to cap them. He was an overall great son, brother and friend to many and will be missed by all.
Ed is survived by his mother Helen Kisluk (94 years young) his three brothers John (Marilyn), Ronald (Melanie) all of Plainville, CT and Robert of Oswego, NY, nieces Patty, Becky, Monica and Katie, nephews Joshua and Jeremy, two great nieces, five great nephews, his godchild and many cousins.
