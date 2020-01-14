Home

Edward "Eddie" Kozlowski


1949 - 2020
Edward "Eddie" Kozlowski Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Kozlowski, 70, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Eddie was born October 12, 1949, in Burzyn, Poland. He is survived by his children, Robert Kozlowski and Elizabeth Hausmann; five sisters; three brothers; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as two grandchildren.
Edward was the son of the late Julian Kozlowski and Honorata (Wlodkowska) Kozlowski of West Haven, CT.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 18th, 2020, at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT, Sacred Heart Cemetery to follow.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
