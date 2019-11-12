Home

Edward Madden Jr. Obituary
Edward Madden Jr., 90, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, at the Summit at Plantsville. He was loving husband to Ann (Shilosky) Madden.
He was born Oct. 27, 1929, in New Britain, the son of the late Edward Sr. and Fanny (Thompson) Madden. Ed had retired in 1985 as a police officer from the New Britain Police Dept.  He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War from 1950-1952 in Germany.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Mary Rinaldi of Wallingford, Allen Madden of Bristol, Daniel Madden of  Vt., and Timothy Madden of Meriden; his seven grandchildren, Joshua Madden, Gina Madden, Sara Madden, Michael Madden, Amelia Rinaldi, Jillian Rinaldi and Gabriella Rinaldi; he also leaves his great-grandchildren, Justin, Kristina, Olivia, William and Robert Madden. He was predeceased by his sisters, Frances Gazanaga, Eleanor Bradley and Margaret (Peggy) Maffei.
The Funeral will be held Friday, at noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, 10 to 12 noon.  In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations may be made in his memory to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT  06111. For online condolences and directions, visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
