Elaine A. Hoffman, 81, went to dance among the stars on August 23, 2020. Born and raised in New Britain, Elaine was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Sideranko) Hoffman. Elaine enjoyed shopping and would spend countless hours in the dollar store. Elaine's love of reading and trips to the library brought her so much joy. She also loved wrapping each and every Christmas stocking stuffer individually, making her son's favorite meals and her beloved cats. Elaine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kandy Benenti of Pawcatuck, brother, Edward Hoffman of Plantsville, many cousins including Joan Luby of Meriden and her nephews, Aric Hoffman of Plantsville and Chris Hoffman of Bristol and their families. Elaine is also survived by her "honorary grandchildren," Nichole and Camron Rafiee of Unionville, Dave and Nikki DeRosa of Kissimmee, FL and her great-grandsons; Liam, Quinn, Kane and Cole. In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her son, Paul Benenti, her niece Jody, nephew Kirby and her "honorary sons, Brian Garrow and Craig Belden. Elaine's family would like to thank her friends; Justina, Devon, Sharon and Sally for their friendship, care and help over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider a donation to Southington Community Services or Friends of the Southington Public Library Inc. in Elaine's memory. Funeral services for Elaine will be held at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.