Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
1141 Stanley St.
Eleanor Cararini


1932 - 2019
Eleanor Cararini Obituary
Eleanor Ann Cararini, 87, of Berlin, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in New Britain, on January 15, 1932, to the late Mario and Anna (Naples) Cararini.
In life, Eleanor loved to host parties or get together with friends and family. She was a very social person. She enjoyed taking trips to the shore every summer with her friends and to dance. As she got older, she found joy in knitting and coloring, playing Bingo and Wii games.
Eleanor leaves behind her sister in law Diane; her nieces, Shelley and her husband Bruce Landry and their children, Cody, Cole, and Brittany and her son Weston, Kim and her husband Eric Linquist and their son Evan, Robin and her husband Michael Mompolar and their children Jessica and Brian, Sherry Cararini, Debbie Cararini, and Amanda Cararini; her nephews Glenn and Maria Cararini in Japan and his children Kento, Arisa, Yuto, Keshi and Serina and Arisa's children Honoka and Haruto, Peter Brighenty, Mark Cararini, Jimmy Cararini and Michael Chambers. She is predeceased by her brothers Charles and William Cararini and her sisters Dorothy Cassela and Marion Brighenty.
There will be no services for Eleanor, but burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
