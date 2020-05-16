|
Eleanor E. "Ellie" Shepard (nee Kalinowski), 84, passed away in New Britain, CT on May 11, 2020. She
was the wife of the late William A. Shepard and daughter of the late Joseph and Constance Pentlicki
Kalinowski. Mrs. Shepard was born July 10, 1935 in New Britain. Eleanor Kalinowski and William Shepard
were married in New Britain on May 26, 1956. William preceded her in death in 1973. Her father was a
veteran of the Polish Army in France in World War I. He was one of the organizers of the General Haller
Post, Polish War Veterans, New Britain. Her husband was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII. Mr.
Shepard worked for the New Britain Herald as a printer for about five years in the early 1950s.
Mrs. Shepard worked for University of Connecticut Health in Farmington for twenty five years. She
retired twenty years ago. Her life revolved completely around her family. She spent summers
supervising the many relatives at her swimming pool. She cared for her grandchildren when school was
out. She possessed great artistic talent and did all kinds of crafts projects with three generations of her
descendants. She was known for her beautiful crochet work. She hand stitched a plush rug for her
daughter's home. She looked forward to holidays, planning gatherings and celebrations. The year
culminated with a Christmas Eve dinner for her large extended family and close friends, for more than
50 years. Her children will carry on the tradition.
Eleanor is survived by four children: David Shepard, Sr. (Pamela), William Shepard (Kimberly), Kathryn
Shepard and Alan Shepard (Martha); five grandchildren: David Shepard, Jr. (Jennifer), Jonathan Shepard
(Lisa), Sara Shepard, Megan Shepard and Holly Shepard; four great grandchildren, Ava Shepard, William
Shepard, Dylan Shepard and Darren DeGray. Her niece, Mrs. Marcia Ann Silva (late Robert) of The
Villages, Florida also survives her. A great niece, Kelly Silva Caruso (Joseph) and a great nephew, Daniel
Silva (Ela) also survive her. Four great nieces and nephews who survive: Taylor Caruso, Joseph Caruso Jr,
Cora Silva and Jack Silva. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers and a nephew.
There will be no services or calling hours. As with her husband, her cremains will be cast on the waters
of Long Island Sound.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020