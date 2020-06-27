Eleanor (Ellie) Lechowicz, 93, of New Britain died on June 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was

born in New Britain in 1926. She is predeceased by her husband Edward John Lechowicz and her

brothers Michael Sulkowski, Frank Sulkowski and her sister Henrietta Sulkowski Golas. She is survived

by Linda/Richard Norkun of West Moreland NH, Elaine Lechowicz/Arthur Gagnon of New Britain,

Edward/Gail Lechowicz of Coventry, Laura Lechowicz of New Britain, and Susan Lechowicz of Spring

Park, MN., grandsons Christopher Norkun, Michael Norkun, and Edward Matthew Gagnon and great

grandchildren Oliver, Willow and Piper Norkun and Eleanor and Violette Gagnon. She also leaves several

nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hartford Healthcare Hospice for their compassion

and help. Eleanor was a member of the Fafnir girls' basketball and softball teams. She was an avid

bowler and organized many casino bus trips. Memorial services will be held later at the convenience of

the family. Donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain 150 Washington St, New

Britain, CT.

