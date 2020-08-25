1/
Eleanor P. Marks
Eleanor P. Marks, 99, of Berlin, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, three days short of her 100th birthday. She was the widow of Maurice G. Marks.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Thompson) Petoff. She was a New Britain resident until moving to Berlin in 1954. Eleanor was formerly employed at Stanley Tool and later at Martin Rosol's before retiring. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Britain.
Surviving is her cousin, Judith Reeve of Kensington. To Eleanor's devoted caretaker Margaret Yeboah, many thanks for her loving care over the past several years.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. There are no calling hours. Please share a memory of Eleanor in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
