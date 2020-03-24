|
Elijah Oquendo, 16, of New Britain, beloved son of Evelyn and Chris Oquendo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born in Hartford, he was a lifelong New Britain resident and was a student at E.C. Goodwin Technical School. Elijah attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington and was a member of the National Honor Society.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his twin brother, Nathan Oquendo; his grandparents, Elidia and Juan Gonzalez, Bernice Oquendo and Victor Rodriguez Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St, New Britain. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. Please share a memory of Elijah with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 24, 2020