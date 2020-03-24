Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

Elijah Oquendo

Elijah Oquendo Obituary
Elijah Oquendo, 16, of New Britain, beloved son of Evelyn and Chris Oquendo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Born in Hartford, he was a lifelong New Britain resident and was a student at E.C. Goodwin Technical School. Elijah attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington and was a member of the National Honor Society.

In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his twin brother, Nathan Oquendo; his grandparents, Elidia and Juan Gonzalez, Bernice Oquendo and Victor Rodriguez Sr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 11 AM to 1 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St, New Britain. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. Please share a memory of Elijah with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
