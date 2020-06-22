Elizabeth Ann Tronosky
1947 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Tronosky, age 73 of Newington, beloved wife of William Tronosky Jr.; entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in her home, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Elizabeth was born February 8, 1947 in New Britain, CT; the daughter of the late Raymond Leonard Sr. & and Sarah (Sirianni) Leonard. She was a graduate of New Britain High School.
Elizabeth was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed vacationing in Newport Rhode Island. Elizabeth especially loved visiting Disney World and Universal Studios. She always took care of her family, including her pet cats. Elizabeth will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Along with her parents; Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Leonard Jr. and brother-in-law Gilbert Gioia.
In addition to William, her husband of 53 years; Elizabeth is survived by her: daughter, Stacey DeNardo & son-in-law Victor of Berlin; son, William A. Tronosky of Newington; son, Bryan Tronosky of East Berlin; sister, Patricia Gioia of Wethersfield; sister-in law, Mary Leonard of Windsor; two grandsons, Domenic DeNardo, and Michael DeNardo; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. New Britain, CT. 06051. Interment will be held privately. Share a special memory of Elizabeth at www.luddyandpetersonfh.com. Memorial Donations in Elizabeth's name can be made to Connecticut Humane Society awright@cthumane.org & Harry and Helen Gray Cancer Center hartfordhospital.org.

Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
