Elizabeth "Betsy" Box-Albert
1962 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betsy" Box-Albert of Edenton, North Carolina, formerly of Bristol, passed away on July 25, 2020 at home. She was born August 20, 1962, the daughter of Jay and Catherine Albert in Bristol. She attended Bristol Public Schools, graduating from Bristol Central High School in 1980. She held a variety of jobs, including sales in the family furniture business and later as a self-employed courier. She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law Emily Box-Casper and Jonathan Casper, and three granddaughters (Liberty, Serenity and Brooklyn) whom she adored and spent most of her time with recently. She is also survived by brothers Michael (Debra) of Farmington, CT, David (Kathy) of Bristol, and sister Suzi (Tom) of Jupiter, FL, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
