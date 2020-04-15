Home

Elizabeth Rose Boucino

Elizabeth Rose Boucino Obituary
Elizabeth Rose Boucino, 31, of Bristol, beloved daughter of Steven and Rose Mary (Williams) Boucino, passed away on April 5, 2020. Anyone who knew Liz could see she was full of grace and tenderness. Her certification as an EMT allowed her to demonstrate her care for others. She intended to go back to school to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (an ultrasound technician for pregnant women). She was a beautiful, bright, big-hearted individual and she will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Liz is survived by her children, Gianna Mackenzie Boucino and Mason David Genovese to whom she was a wonderful, caring, nurturing mother; her fiance, Michael Genovese; her brothers: Michael S. Boucino, Steven M. Boucino and Todd Boucino; her Godmother, Barbara Jean Cote and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives who all adored her. A Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be celebrated at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
