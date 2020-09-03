Emelda A. Rogers, 85, of New Britain, CT, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Emelda was a long-time resident of New Britain and lived there for more than thirty years.

Emelda is survived by her daughter Heidi Rogers of Chicago, IL; brother Winston Rogers of Bloomfield, CT; sister Ruby Smith-Newberry of Tortola, BVI; sisters in-law; Ida, Gloria and Hailey Rogers; as well as many nephews and nieces.

Emelda was preceded in death by her son Elmo Rogers; sisters Noreen Thomas and Adeline Ollivierre; and brothers Chester Rogers, Fitzroy Rogers, Thornhill Rogers and Hubert Rogers.

Most of Emelda's career was spent working in the healthcare sector, from which she was retired. For twenty-two years, she served as a Certified Nurse's Aide at Bel-Air Manor in Newington, CT. In recognition of her exemplary service and dedication, she was inducted into the Nurse's Aide Hall of Fame of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Association of Health Care Administrators in 2003.

A private memorial service was attended by family and friends. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is serving the family.

