1/1
Emelda A. Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emelda A. Rogers, 85, of New Britain, CT, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Emelda was a long-time resident of New Britain and lived there for more than thirty years.
Emelda is survived by her daughter Heidi Rogers of Chicago, IL; brother Winston Rogers of Bloomfield, CT; sister Ruby Smith-Newberry of Tortola, BVI; sisters in-law; Ida, Gloria and Hailey Rogers; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Emelda was preceded in death by her son Elmo Rogers; sisters Noreen Thomas and Adeline Ollivierre; and brothers Chester Rogers, Fitzroy Rogers, Thornhill Rogers and Hubert Rogers.
Most of Emelda's career was spent working in the healthcare sector, from which she was retired. For twenty-two years, she served as a Certified Nurse's Aide at Bel-Air Manor in Newington, CT. In recognition of her exemplary service and dedication, she was inducted into the Nurse's Aide Hall of Fame of the Connecticut Chapter of the American Association of Health Care Administrators in 2003.
A private memorial service was attended by family and friends. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved