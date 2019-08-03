|
Emma F. (Walters) Matthews, 103, a longtime resident of Plainville, passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 63 years, Henry L. Matthews, who predeceased her in 2011.
Emma was born on Feb. 16, 1916, in Moscow, Penn., daughter to the late August J. and Anna (Underkite) Walters. She was a devoted member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Plainville. Emma was a loving, unselfish, generous person, who spent countless hours volunteering her time at the Plainville Food Pantry, walking around town collecting cans and bottles to be recycled and donated the money to the pantry. An avid reader, Emma spent time volunteering at Hubble School in Bristol, helping children to read. She loved gardening and especially loved flowers. A woman both beautiful inside and out, she will be missed dearly by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Emma is survived by her sister, Margaret Robertson of Forestville; her nephews, James Robertson, of Clinton, Ken Robertson and his wife, Gloria, of Bristol, Alex Robertson of Westbrook, David Martin of Southington, and Daniel Martin of Southington; and her niece, Heather Pelotte and her husband, Wilfred of Burlington.
A Service in Celebration of Emma's life will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville. Following the service, she will be laid to rest with her husband in Plainville West Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to gather directly at the church prior to the service between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Emma Matthews to the Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019