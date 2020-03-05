|
Enrichetta "Henrietta" (Verrillo) Bruschino, 93 of Kensington passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020. Enrichetta was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Bruschino. She was born in San Pietro, Infine, Caserta, Italy on February 1, 1927, the daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia (Fuoco) Verrillo. Enrichetta enjoyed cooking, making homemade pasta, sauce, pizza and bread. She especially enjoyed canning tomatoes and taking care of her extraordinary garden. She was very generous with it all, no one ever left her house empty handed. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She is survived by her three wonderful children and their spouses: Philip and Maria (Gilda) Bruschino, Pasquale and Faith Bruschino, Maria and Fernando Costa all of Kensington. Enrichetta leaves her grandchildren: Maryann (Bruschino) Wojcik and her husband Jerry of Michigan, Giulia (Bruschino) Dubuc and her husband Jamie of Kensington, Rosanna (Costa) Zup and her husband Todd of Kensington, Dominic Costa and his wife Melissa of Berlin, Marc Costa of Milford, Anthony Bruschino and his wife Heather of West Hartford, Danielle (Bruschino) Donahue and her husband Daniel of East Windsor. She also leaves behind 12 great grandchildren: Joseph and Ryan Wojcik, Jake, Ava and Jed Dubuc, Jenna and Matthew Zup, Mason Bruschino, Madison Donahue, Sofia and Vincent Bruschino, and Carina Costa. She also leaves her sisters Maria Verrillo, Rosa Verrillo and Carmela Verrillo all of Canada, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her brother Lorenzo Verrillo, her sister Maria Grazia Vacca and her grandson Tyler Bruschino. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Rapid Recovery of Newington and Hospice by Masonicare for their compassion and care. Friends and family may call on Saturday. March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.followed by a service at Berlin Memorial Funeral Home 96 Main St. Kensington. Burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude's Children'Hospital. http://giftfunds.stjude.org/enrichettabruschino
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 5, 2020