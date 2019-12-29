|
|
Eric John Laska, born July 17, 1962, in New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Hospital of Central CT.
He was a lifelong New Britain resident, a member of Holy Cross Church, CCARC, and participated in the Special Olympics.
Surviving are his parents, Anatol "Tony" and Nelida (Dalton) Laska; his brother, Kevin Christopher Laska and wife Elizabeth; his uncles, Andrew Laska and wife Patricia, David Dalton and wife Jaqueline; his aunts, Nora (Edward) Basigalup, Mary Dodd, Alicia (Guillermo) Busso; his nieces Stephanie Laska (Kiante), Kelly Laska (Richie) and Allison Laska (Truman); a grandniece, Ava Macon; his many cousins from the Laska, Dalton, Dodd, Basigalup and Busso families; and his longtime friends, Lucy Menditto, Graciela Sinisterra, Carmen Gil, Tommy, Angelo, Tom P., Douglas and Stanley.
A big thank you to the N3 and Hospice Staff for their wonderful care and professionalism.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 AM at Holy Cross Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Eric with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CCARC Inc., Supporting People with Disabilities, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053-1658. ccarc.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020