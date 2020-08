Eugenia T. (Dabrowska) Czapla, 93, passed away peacefully with her husband, Edward Czapla by her side on July 29, 2020. She was born in Poland on April 2, 1927 to the late Stanislaw Dabrowski and Wladyslawa (Markowska) Dabrowska. Eugenia later settled in New Britain with her loving husband of 46 years, Edward. Eugenia retired from Stanley Works after 37 years of service. She was a deeply religious woman and was a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Church and St. Paul Parish. Eugenia loved to travel with her husband, especially to their homes in Florida and Vermont. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hiker and cross country skier.

Eugenia is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Czapla as well as her sister, Janina Lewczewski. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, Iwona, Zbigniew, Halina, Jerry, Danuta, Robert, Anna, John, and Marek. She was the godmother to Danuta, Diana, and Jerry.

Eugenia is predeceased by her siblings, John, Leokadia, Henryka, Wladyslawa, Jadwiga, Anna, Stanislaw, Piotr, and Irena and many nieces and nephews in Poland.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at New Britain Memorial and Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, located at 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. A church service will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, located on Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with a burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

